President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Albania supported Ukraine, our struggle for freedom and territorial integrity. During the meeting with the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama, we signed the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania. This document will contribute to the development of our cooperation and strengthening of positions of Ukraine in the Balkan region," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that he discussed with Rama the defense needs of Ukraine and the possibility of joint production of weapons.

According to the message of the Office of the President, the agreement provides that Ukraine and Albania will develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, science and technology, culture, education, health care, mass media, tourism and sports.

The establishment of commercial contacts between state and private enterprises and organizations of the two states is also envisaged.

In addition, the parties will cooperate in the field of environmental protection, application of environmentally friendly technologies and rational use of natural resources.

Also, Ukraine and Albania will cooperate in the fight against organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling of all kinds, including cultural and historical values.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is visiting Tirana (Albania) on Wednesday, February 28, to participate in the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit.

On February 27, Zelenskyy visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.