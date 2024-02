Kolomoiskyi changes his image again and got bald haircut

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi changed his image again and appeared in court with a bald haircut.

Kolomoiskyi took part in the court session of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court considered the petition of the investigation regarding the extension of Kolomoiskyi's arrest.

The businessman's lawyers stated that the arrest was unjustified and asked the court to release him from custody.

However, the court continued the arrest of the businessman.

Kolomoiskyi wore a hooded sweatshirt to the court and had a bald haircut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv continued the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.4 billion, after which he can be released from pre-trial detention center.

Thirteen witnesses testified against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. The validity of Kolomoiskyi's suspicion of committing the criminal offenses charged against him is confirmed by the evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation, namely: the testimony of 13 witnesses who were questioned in August, September and October 2023.

Previously, Kolomoiskyi appeared in court with a slight unshaven face and changed into a plain tracksuit instead of the FC Dnipro tracksuit.