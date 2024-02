If russia annexes Transnistria, it will enter into open war with NATO - Merezhko

Oleksandr Merezhko, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, believes that russia's attempt to annex Transnistria (Pridnestrovie, the Pridnestrovian Moldovan Republic, PMR) can lead to an open war between the russian federation and NATO.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"From the point of view of international law, Transnistria has the status of the territory temporarily occupied by Russia. If Russia tries to annex Transnistria, then in the end this could lead to an open war between Russia and NATO," the Ukrainian parliamentarian said.

Neither Moldova nor Romania can allow russia to annex Transnistria, he said.

Merezhko argues that as a result of russia's attempt to annex Transnistria, Romania, which is a member of NATO, could be at war with russia.

"By and large, what Russia is now doing through its puppets in Transnistria is a deliberate provocation, which is also directed against Ukraine, as russia is trying to create another conflict in Europe in order to weaken the world's attention to Russian aggression against Ukraine," the head of the foreign policy committee summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the so-called "deputies" of the unrecognized Transnistria intend to turn to russia for help due to allegedly increasing pressure from Moldova.

On February 22, a number of Moldovan media reported that on February 28, the leadership of unrecognized Transnistria could allegedly ask russia to annex it.