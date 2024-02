Share:













Late in the evening on Tuesday, February 27, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in Albania. The visit is carried out for the purpose of participating in the summit with the states of the Western Balkans.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hasani, announced on Twitter (Х) about Zelenskyy's arrival.

"Great honor to welcome President @ZelenskyyUa to Tirana. A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy hopes that the first Peace Summit will be held in the spring.

Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia. Topic number one is the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy noted that last year in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), a productive meeting was held at the level of advisors regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula.