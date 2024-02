Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend the eCherha (eQueue) electronic queue to drivers of passenger cars.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to scale up our successful project eCherha for convenient border crossing. Today we are adopting a resolution that extends the electronic queue to drivers of passenger cars," he said.

Shmyhal noted that with the help of this service, vehicles have crossed the border more than 800,000 times, this is convenient, speeds up the whole process and removes the issue of abuse.

According to a Facebook post by the Ministry of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, the government's decision suggests that booking a place in line to cross the border will be possible through both the eQueue app and the Diia app.

"We are consistently continuing to work on digitalising the border crossing process. Our ambitious goal is that all vehicles leave the country without having to wait before the border... For more than a year there is a queue for trucks, recently we scaled it for buses, at the same time we start preparing for the development of absolutely excellent functionality for passenger cars," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

He noted that the launch of testing this feature for passenger cars is planned by the end of the year.

The Ministry notes that during the operation of the eQueue service, 802,000 vehicles crossed the border on the online record: 756,000 trucks and 46,000 buses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2023, the electronic queue for crossing the border worked at all 16 international truck checkpoints.

In August 2023, the Ministry of Infrastructure expanded eQueue for buses to five more checkpoints at the border.