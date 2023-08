The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (Ministry of Infrastructure) is expanding the testing of e-queue crossing services (eCherha - eQueue) for buses to five more checkpoints in the Lviv, Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia Regions, in general, testing will cover seven crossing points. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In three weeks of testing a new service for buses in the Volyn Region, about one thousand buses crossed the border by record. At the same time, the testing phase allows us to record peak hours and days at the checkpoint to schedule a slot option for regular and irregular routes. This means that drivers will in the future be able to choose a specific time for crossing the border, for example, a time slot from 10 to 12 o'clock in the day or another," explained Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhii Derkach.

In addition to the checkpoints " Jagodzin - Dorohusk" and "Ustyluh - Zosin," testing will be extended to the following checkpoints:

- Krakovets - Korczowa (Lviv Region)

- Shehyni - Medyka (Lviv Region)

- Porubne - Siret (Chernivtsi Region)

- Mamalyha - Criva (Chernivtsi Region)

- Chop - Zakhony (Zakarpattia Region).

In the Lviv and Chernivtsi Regions, testing will begin from Monday, August 21, in the Zakarpattia Region - from Wednesday, August 23.

To cross the border, driver and bus data must be entered into the eQueue system. To do this, you should register on the eQueue website (https://echerha.gov.ua/) and select the desired border crossing. Registration will be available the day before the start of the movement, that is, August 20 for checkpoints from the Lviv and Chernivtsi Regions and August 22 for the Zakarpattia Region.

It applies to both regular bus routes and irregular ones. Thus, all buses crossing the specified checkpoints must be registered in the system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May the Ministry of Infrastructure said that the electronic queue for crossing the border worked at all 16 international car checkpoints.

At the end of July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the electronic queue will now work for cars and buses.