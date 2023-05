The electronic queue for crossing the border has become operational at all 16 international automobile checkpoints.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Less than a week after the launch of the electronic border crossing queue, the service is fully operational at all 16 international road checkpoints. Currently, all trucks cross the border only according to the entry in the electronic queue. In general, more than 12,000 trucks are waiting to cross the border in the online queue," the message says.

According to Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, 9,500 trucks left Ukraine during the week of the electronic queue service operation.

"From the beginning of the launch of the service, we had checkpoints where the traffic in the electronic queue started immediately, and those where it was worth waiting for the end of the live queue that had accumulated earlier. At the weekend, the live queue ended at Rava-Ruska and Krakivka, thus all trucks cross the border only in accordance with eCherha. During the week of the service's operation, 9,500 trucks left Ukraine only through the electronic queue, and almost 15,000 drivers registered in the system," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, 2022, an electronic queue for cargo vehicles was launched at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk (Poland) checkpoint.