Partisans in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, blew up the headquarters of dictator vladimir putin's United russia party.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Explosions rang out in the morning near the "polling station".

"So, the forces of the resistance movement sent a "hello" to the occupiers and stopped the fake "election" process in the occupied city," the report said.

Currently, the occupiers claim that it was not an explosion, but shelling.

"The enemy is trying to hide the fact of the presence of occupation resistance forces in the occupied territories. Therefore, the russians, in order not to sow panic, are claiming mythical UAVs that allegedly hit objects, although this is not true," the message explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian partisans in Hvardiyske of the temporarily occupied Crimea discovered the location of military equipment of the russian federation, with the help of which the enemy could transfer personnel and artillery to the Kherson axis.

Ukrainian partisans recorded the mooring of warships of the russian invaders in the port of Novorossiysk in russia.