Ukrainian partisans recorded the mooring place of warships of the russian invaders in the port of Novorossiysk (russia).

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, with reference to the Mariupol Resistance.

"The Mariupol Resistance managed to record the mooring place of warships in the port of Novorossiysk, the warehouses and the process of loading with military cargo. #NashiOchiVsiudu [#OurEyesEverywhere] conveys a warm greeting to the russians and prepares to meet all this in the ports of the Azov region," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, the Defense Intelligence in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.