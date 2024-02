Media name russians of which age most often die in Ukraine

The largest number of killed among the russian occupiers in Ukraine are military personnel aged from 35 to 39.

This is reported by The Economist with reference to the calculations of the russian resources Mediazona and Meduza.

To confirm the age data of the deceased occupiers, russian mass media used public obituaries and official records of inheritance.

"The largest number of killed among servicemen aged from 35 to 39: according to estimates, from 2022, from 15,000 to 17,000 of them were killed. But in terms of the percentage of the male population of the russian federation, servicemen aged from 25 to 29 suffered the greatest losses. The data show that more than 1% of all russian men between the ages from 20 and 50 may have been killed or seriously injured in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war," the report said.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russia has already lost more than in all previous wars since 1945.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of February 27, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine amount to 411,550 soldiers.

On February 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the aggressor state of russia loses five soldiers for every killed Ukrainian soldier.