The losses of the russian federation in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, February 27, amounted to 850 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 411,550 of its military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 1 tank, 16 artillery systems and 16 armored fighting vehicles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/27/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 411,550 (+ 850) people eliminated;

tanks - 6,556 (+ 1) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 12,494 (+ 16) units;

artillery systems - 1,009 (+ 16) units;

MLRS - 1,000 units;

air defense equipment - 686 units;

aircraft - 340 units;

helicopters - 325 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 7,729 (+ 22) units;

cruise missiles -1,912 (+ 2) units;

ships/boats - 25 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13,065 (+ 28) units;

special equipment - 1,588 (+ 8) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Monday morning, February 26, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine amounted to 880 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion amounted to 410,700 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out successful operations, destroying 13 tanks, 12 artillery systems and 37 armored fighting vehicles.