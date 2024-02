Another Su-34 downed in the east. Oleshchuk advises occupiers to see their relatives before each flight

Today, in the east of the country, Ukrainian soldiers shot down another Su-34 enemy fighter-bomber.

This was said by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Minus one more Su-34 in the Eastern axis! Yesterday, the russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but this will not always be the case! Therefore, I advise the occupiers to see their relatives before each flight, just in case. Because who knows, will they be lucky this time or not," he declared.

Oleshchuk also thanked everyone for their combat work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in recent days the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been actively destroying enemy aircraft. On February 21, Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. It was the seventh enemy plane shot down in the last week.

And on February 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian long-range radar detection and control A-50 Shmel [Bumblebee] aircraft.

A sharp drop in speed and height of the downed A-50U aircraft was recorded near the russian city of Yeysk. There are only a few such aircraft left in the russian federation. The cost of one such plane is USD 350 million.