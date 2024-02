Share:













Copied



The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to bring Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to administrative responsibility under the National Agency on Corruption Prevention’s (NACP) protocol.

This is stated in the court ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court found that the materials of the administrative offense case lacked proper, admissible and reliable evidence that would provide grounds for concluding that Shmyhal's actions constituted an administrative offense, provided for in Part 2 of Article 172-8 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The court also established that from the point of view of the sufficiency of the evidence, the case files on the administrative offense do not contain the totality of evidence that would eliminate reasonable doubt regarding the proof of the presence in Shmyhal's actions act of an administrative offense, provided for in Part 2 of Article 172-8 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, and therefore all doubts and assumptions regarding the existence of an administrative offense in the actions of the Prime Minister must be recognized in his favor.

On February 8, the Pecherskyi Court dismissed the proceedings in the case of bringing Shmyhal to administrative responsibility under Part 2 of Article 172-8 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses in connection with the absence of an administrative offense in his actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was threatened with a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 42,500, deprivation of office for 1 year and entry into the register of corrupt persons for disclosing information about a corruption whistleblower.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention accused Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of disclosing information about a corruption whistleblower.