Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal faces a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 42,500, deprivation of office for 1 year, and entry into the register of corrupt persons for disclosing information about a corruption whistleblower.

This is evidenced by the sanction of article of the Code of Administrative Offenses, according to which Shmyhal was issued an administrative protocol, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal is charged with the illegal disclosure or use in another way by a person in his own interests or in the interests of another natural or legal person of information about the whistleblower, his relatives or information that can identify the person of the whistleblower or his relatives, which became known to him (them) in connection with the performance of official or other powers defined by law.

Such an offense entails the imposition of a fine from 1,000 to 2,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of one year.

If the court finds Shmyhal guilty of committing this administrative offense, he will also be entered in the Unified State Register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is asking the court to punish Shmyhal for corruption.

