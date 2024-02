Syrskyi develops two plans for conducting war. Which one will be applied depends on US aid - Zelenskyy

How the Armed Forces of Ukraine will behave on the battlefield will depend on the US aid. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi is currently developing two plans for further military operations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CNN.

"If Kyiv receives aid from the United States, it will be able to start pushing russia back. If not, it will have to focus only on defense," Zelenskyy said.

He warned that without US help it would be difficult to even maintain a defense this year, let alone mount a new counteroffensive.

According to Zelenskyy, Syrskyi is currently developing two options for a plan of further actions - in the event of receiving and not receiving aid from the United States.

At the same time, time is of crucial importance for Ukraine, because the intensification of the offensive of the occupiers is predicted already at the end of May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, during a press conference, Zelenskyy said that russia may intensify its offensive in late spring or early summer.

Zelenskyy also warned that there will be several plans for military operations for 2024 due to information leaks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not understand how former US President Donald Trump "can be on the side" of russian dictator vladimir putin.