Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia may step up its offensive in late spring or early summer.

He announced this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It will be difficult for us in March-April, we will go through such a period of waves, both political and financial, and various pressures. Russia will prepare counteroffensive actions at the beginning of summer or at the end of May. If they can. They will prepare, we will prepare to battle," the President said.

He added that Ukraine will also prepare its plan.

"The turning points will be the elections in the USA, and in this regard we will understand what will happen after that," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine will be able to hold the first summit to end the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with vladimir putin.

The first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future, russia may be invited to the second.