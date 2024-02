There will be several military action plans for 2024 due to information leaks - Zelenskyy

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there will be several military action plans for 2024 due to information leaks.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There will be several plans (of military operations for 2024) being prepared due to information leaks," he said.

According to him, there is a real plan for 2024, but he refused to give its details.

"Well, whom I am changing is our internal moment," he commented on why he dismissed Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2023, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a counteroffensive plan for 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of vladimir putin's call.

"He won't call me, he doesn't have a cell phone. And I just don't work with the 1917 telegraph anymore," he said, answering the question of whether he would accept a call from putin if he called tonight.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that putin will not call him because he does not want to end the war.