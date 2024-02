Share:













The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has asked the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to arrest former Verkhovna Rada Member Serhii Pashynskyi and determine UAH 300 million as an alternative.

The SACPO prosecutor has said this in court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We ask for the use of a preventive measure to the suspect Pashynskyi in the form of detention for a period of 60 days and to determine a bail of 99,075 living wages for able-bodied persons, which is UAH 299,999,100," the prosecutor said.

The prosecution believes that it carried out a reasonable message of suspicion to Pashynskyi.

The petition is considered by the HACC judge Natalia Movchan.

Pashynskyi is in court with his lawyer Andrii Fedur.

Also present at the meeting is the former MP and ex-ombudsman Oksana Denisova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Industry Association called for the removal of Pashynskyi from coordinating the defense industry enterprises.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for businessman Serhii Tyshchenko in the form of detention. Tyshchenko is a defendant in the case of the theft of petroleum products of Serhii Kurchenko, which were subject to nationalization.

The NABU, the SACPO and the SSU suspect former MP Serhii Pashynskyi of appropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated petroleum products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, who had to go to the needs of the army.

Pashynskyi himself called the reanimation of the "Kurchenko case" an attempt to block his activities.