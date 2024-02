Share:













The European Union has handed over 30% of the promised 1 million shells to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of the million shells that the European Union promised us to close it, not 50% came, but 30% unfortunately," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukraine is very interested in cooperation with those states that have great potential for the defense industry, in particular with Bulgaria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces Illia Yevlash said that due to shell hunger, the Ukrainian military learned to shoot the enemy more accurately.

In January, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that the European Union plans to produce 1.3 to 1.4 million artillery shells in 2024, most of them will be sent to Ukraine as military assistance. According to him, EU countries in March-April this year will reach the goal of producing 1 million shells per year.

In November, Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reported that the European Union is unlikely to transfer the promised 1 million shells to Ukraine until March 2024. In the same month, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the European Union would not be able to fulfill its plan to supply a million shells to Ukraine until March 2024 due to the unsatisfactory state of the defense industry and bureaucratic obstacles.