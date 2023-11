The European Union has told member states that the bloc is unlikely to meet a commitment to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells before March 2024. This was reported by Bloomberg on Friday, November 10, citing informed sources.

"The EU’s foreign policy arm, the European External Action Service, briefed EU diplomats this week that the bloc would likely miss the March 2024 target, according to people familiar with the matter,” the media wrote.

Any deficit on the part of the Europeans risks becoming critical for Ukraine if the supply and support of the United States also slows down or the presidential election campaign next year leads to a change of position. The issue of planned deliveries will be discussed at a meeting of EU defense ministers next week, Bloomberg notes. Under plans drawn up earlier this year, the EU pledged to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition within 12 months, first with available supplies and then through joint procurement contracts and increased industrial capacity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Bloomberg announced that the European Union had completed about 30% of the total supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

On October 24, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine should establish its own production of ammunition, since their shortage is felt around the world.

At the same time, North Korea handed over more than a million shells to the aggressor state of russia.