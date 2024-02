Share:













The head of the scientific and expert directorate of the Verkhovna Rada believes that the basic military service proposed in the bill on mobilization does not differ in its essence from the conscription.

This is stated in the scientific and expert opinion, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, a detailed analysis of the project shows that the basic military service proposed by it practically does not differ in its essence from conscription (the only difference is the term of its passage and planning by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine), which calls into question the feasibility of such a legislative initiative," the conclusion says.

According to the conclusion, the idea of the project regarding the completion by men, who obtain vocational pre-university, higher education, of basic general military training, and by men aged 18-25 who have not undergone such training - basic military training, requires a revision of the legislation on military records of citizens, the institution of reserves and duties of citizens as those liable for military service or conscripts.

"If conscripts are persons who are registered for military registration, it is not clear why another registration of those liable for military service who will be in the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is needed. In our opinion, it would be more logical to create one military registration for citizens, which will show their special legal status regarding the performance of military duty and service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the need to be sent to basic military service, to be registered for possible further use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine during mobilization," the conclusion states.

The main directorate considers it necessary to note that the idea of choosing the year of basic military service by male citizens, in general, deserves support, at the same time, the vagueness of the legal regulation of the implementation of such a norm may cause problems in its application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Scientific and Expert Directorate of the Verkhovna Rada believes that the proposed restrictions on the rights of those who do not fulfill the requirements of the Territorial Recruitment Center in the bill on mobilization do not provide for the protection of citizens from the arbitrariness of authorities.