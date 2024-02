60−80 aerial bombs are dropped on Avdiivka daily. They completely destroy any positions

Share:













Copied



Avdiivka is subjected to massive air strikes by russian occupiers. Every day, 60 to 80 corrected aircraft bombs (CABs) fall on the city.

The deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin announced this on Telegram.

"Avdiivka is a CABs. It feels like this is the largest number of aerial bombs on such a plot of land for the entire existence of humanity," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Zhorin, these bombs completely destroy any positions, and buildings after hits "turn into a hole."

He stressed that every day the invaders drop about 60−80 such bombs on the city.

"Just imagine in what conditions our fighters are fighting here today," added Zhorin.

Recall that earlier today, the 3rd separate assault brigade reported that the occupiers fired prohibited phosphorus shells at Avdiivka.

As a result of the shelling, tanks with fuel oil ignited. Because of this, thick black smoke enveloped the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, the command of the 3rd separate assault brigade confirmed that the unit was urgently transferred to Avdiivka.

We also reported that today it became known about the advance of russian troops east and south of Avdiivka.

So, the invaders established control over the legendary Zenyt position a few kilometers south of the city.

And a few hours ago, information appeared that the invaders had captured the Donetsk filter station.