In the south of Ukraine, there is extremely high activity of enemy reconnaissance drones. They collect information along the contact line and deep in the region. This is caused by the downing of a russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

It is reported by the South Operational Command.

"They are now trying to replace as much as possible the A-50 that passed away unplanned for the russians. Now the activity of enemy reconnaissance drones is extremely high in our area of responsibility," it was said.

In particular, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced that over the past day, more than a hundred drones of this type were recorded along the line of contact and on deeper regions.

"They are trying to collect the information that will no longer be transmitted by the A-50. And it is precisely because of this that we see not specific activity of tactical aviation, which is more kept in remote areas of the Black Sea, also concentrating its efforts on the collection of relevant operational data," said the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft “Shmel” (Bumblebee).

A sharp drop in the speed and height of the downed A-50U aircraft was recorded near the russian city of Yeysk. Very few of such aircraft are left in the russian federation. The cost of one such vessel is USD 350 million.

Recall that this is the second A-50 aircraft lost by the russians since the beginning of the year. Last month, the Ukrainian military shot down a similar aircraft over the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.