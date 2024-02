AFU training will take place in Kyiv. In which districts and what is strictly forbidden for Kyivans to do

On February 26, military training will begin in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Residents of the capital are asked not to film or post on the network the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Darnytska District State Administration.

"From today, February 26, 2024, and for the next three days, military exercises will continue in the Darnytskyi District with the participation of units of the Kyiv Defense Forces and Means Group," the message reads.

The Darnytska District State Administration reported that during the training there will be practical actions with the involvement of personnel, standard military equipment and weapons. In particular, the goal of the exercises is "building up combat capabilities during the preparation and conduct of a defense operation."

"We remind you that filming and publishing video and photo materials of the movement of military personnel and equipment is strictly prohibited!" the administration noted.

