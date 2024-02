Zelenskyy on possibility of negotiations with putin: Is it possible to talk to a deaf person?

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with vladimir putin.

"Is it possible to talk with a deaf person? Is it possible to talk with a person who kills his opponents," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, answering a question about talks with putin.

He also added that a platform will be offered where putin can accept that he lost this war and that it was his mistake to start the war.

"I'm sure not... Such an ending is not suitable for us," added Zelenskyy, answering the question, can Ukraine lose the war?

The President added that the victory of Ukraine depends on Western partners, as well as on the availability of weapons.

"He sees himself until 2030, and we would like to finish with him earlier," Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future, and russia may be invited to the second.