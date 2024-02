Share:













On Friday, March 1, Polish carriers intend to resume protests at the border with Ukraine.

This is reported by RFM24.

The publication notes that carriers from the Lublin and Subcarpathian regions want to block checkpoints in Hrebenna, Dorohusk and Korchzowa again. It is possible that the protest will also cover access to the crossing in Medyka.

Carriers complain that they are allegedly being pushed out of the market by Ukrainians. They also demand to renew the obligation of Ukrainian carriers to have a permit from November 2023.

As you know, since February 9, 2024, on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, Polish farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to the checkpoints. Polish farmers, blocking roads for the movement of trucks, are protesting against, as they claim, excessive imports of Ukrainian products to the Polish market.

The blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border, with small breaks, has been going on since the beginning of November last year. In addition to farmers, carriers also took part in it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car that was transiting to Germany.

On February 11, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, Polish protesters dumped grain from several Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border onto the road.