Share:













Copied



The grouping of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, despite the destruction of its ships by the Defense Forces, still remains quite large.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the United News telethon.

"The average number of combat-ready ships was up to 80 units at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. A third of them can be considered already destroyed, and more than 10 units are under repair. But nevertheless, the potential is still preserved," he noted.

The grouping of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation remains quite large, but the russians are forced to be mostly in the eastern part of the Black Sea, closer to the Novorossiysk naval base, the speaker explained.

"Mostly these are carriers of cruise missiles. The only problem they face is the actual cut-off from the naval base in Sevastopol, which is the main place where missiles are loaded. And accordingly, this slightly limits their actions, the possibilities of using," Pletenchuk said.

He added that the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation includes aviation that still continues to be in the airspace over the Black Sea.

According to him, the rest of the missile carriers, being in Novorossiysk, are actually cut off from Sevastopol - they sometimes go there, but do not stay. However, it cannot be said that the danger has passed.

"But recently these missiles have not actually been used. The only 100% confirmed fact of use is the launch of four missiles out of eight possible from the Admiral Essen ship after the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Tsezar Kunikov... It could be considered that this is accumulation of ammunition, but this process has already dragged on for several months," Pletenchuk summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets missile boat put the russian military at a standstill in the Black Sea, so they have now reduced the activity of their ships and are developing a plan for how to proceed.

The russian military boat Ivanovets was destroyed with the help of MAGURA V5 naval drones, which were controlled by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, captured by the cameras of marine drones.