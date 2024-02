Share:













Russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners captured at the front in the east of the country.

The press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram.

"This morning, in the responsibility zone of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the russians once again showed their attitude to International Humanitarian Law by shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war," the report said.

The Khortytsia Strategic Group is also known as the Eastern Troops Group covers the territories of the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, including Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it became known about another war crime committed by the invaders. They shot six Ukrainian soldiers at the Zenit position in Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military could not break through the battle because they were wounded. Later, the occupiers published a photo with the bodies of those killed.

On February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Armed Forces were leaving Avdiivka, moving to defense on more favorable lines.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, said that Ukraine would turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries because of a ‘certain number’ of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.