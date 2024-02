Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that 10 Patriot systems can radically change the situation at the front.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What could this year or the end of this year look like? It depends on many things. I will give you one example from air defense. If Ukraine could get 10 Patriot systems for key industrial centers of Ukraine today or in the coming months," the head of state explained.

According to him, if such a number of Patriot systems were transferred and Ukrainian troops could use them closer to the front line, then the russians would retreat.

"We would have broken their defense lines and gone forward. 10 Patriot. It would have changed the situation dramatically," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that russia may intensify its offensive in late spring or early summer.

Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with vladimir putin.

The first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future, russia may be invited to the second.