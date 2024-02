Issue of navigation safety in Black Sea can be resolved at Peace Summit in spring - Zelenskyy

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issue of navigation safety in the Black Sea can be resolved at the World Summit in the spring.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I know that Turkey has discussed with Secretary General Guterres the possibility of free navigation in the Black Sea. We are ready for such a conversation. We believe that this can be an issue at the first inaugural Summit and can be resolved, I really hope that President Erdogan will be there," he said.

Zelenskyy is in favor of the expansion of grain corridors, but against the search for a full-fledged alternative to the current agreement.

The head of state said that he spoke with Erdogan about the opening of the sea in the Mykolayiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy hopes that the first Peace Summit will be held in the spring.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future, and russia may be invited to the second.

In January, the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that they were starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit.