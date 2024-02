Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the first Peace Summit will be held in the spring.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we have come to the moment of the first summit. The first summit, the inaugural one, I hope it will be in the spring," the head of state said.

According to him, a plan will be developed at the first summit, and then the participating countries will technically deal with each of the crises brought about by the russian-Ukrainian war. Zelenskyy emphasized that based on the results of the summit, a document based on the example of the "grain agreement" will be prepared.

The President noted that the first summit will be held in Switzerland, and the second may be held not on the European continent, but on another.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the first Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future, and russia may be invited to the second.

In January, the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that they were starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit.