West should be bolder on issue of confiscation of russian assets - British Prime Minister Sunak

Western countries should take a bolder approach to confiscating russian assets, which they have frozen after a full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This was announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Reuters reports.

Thus, Sunak emphasized that Ukraine continues to need more long-range weapons, drones and ammunition, as well as other assistance.

"We must be bolder in striking the russian military economy. And we must be bolder in blocking hundreds of billions of frozen russian assets," Sunak said.

Sunak also called on the US to continue providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

"We should never underestimate what America has done for Ukraine and for Euro-Atlantic security. I urge them to continue this support, and I am sure they will," he wrote in the article.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Great Britain is investing GBP 245 million to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Great Britain will transfer 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and train 10,000 more Ukrainian soldiers to repel russian aggression.

Also, on February 15, it became known that Great Britain and Latvia will jointly lead a coalition, within the framework of which thousands of drones will be delivered to Ukraine.

In addition, in February, for the first time in history, the United States of America transferred confiscated russian assets to Estonia, which will be used to support Ukraine.