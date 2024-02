For first time in history, US transfers confiscated russian assets to Estonia to help Ukraine

For the first time in history, the United States transferred confiscated russian assets to Estonia, which will be aimed at supporting Ukraine.

The press service of the United States Department of Justice has reported this.

Thus, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Estonian Secretary General Tonis Saar announced the transfer of USD 500,000 from confiscated russian assets at the Munich Security Conference on February 17.

"This transfer is the first of its kind from the United States to a foreign ally for the express purpose of assisting Ukraine," the United States Department of Justice said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, these funds were confiscated in the case of a network of illegal purchases of high-precision machines for the military industry of the russian federation.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the unwavering resolve of the United States and our Estonian partners to cut off President Putin's access to the western technologies he relies on to wage an illegal war against Ukraine. This step for justice and restoration blazes a new trail toward combating Russia’s ongoing brutality,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.