The UK and Latvia will jointly lead a coalition in which Ukraine will be supplied with thousands of drones, including FPV-drones, which have proven to be highly effective on the battlefield.

It was reported on the UK government website.

Thus, it is indicated that Ukraine will receive thousands more drones, since British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced today, February 15, that the UK, together with Latvia, will lead a large coalition to provide Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Within the framework of the coalition, the UK will increase and streamline the provision of FPV-drones by the West to Ukraine.

"The UK continues to do all we can to give Ukraine what it needs – upping our aid to GBP 2.5bn this year and committing GBP 200m to manufacture drones, making us Ukraine’s largest drone supplier.

Today, we’re going even further. I’m proud to announce that the UK and Latvia will co-lead an international coalition to build Ukraine’s vital drone capabilities. Together, we will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war, to ensure that Putin fails in his illegal and barbaric ambitions,” said British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

Shapps is reported to be meeting with NATO counterparts on February 15 to discuss progress in supporting Ukraine, new NATO combat plans, the buildup of defence production capacity and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington in July, where leaders will mark the 75th anniversary of the Alliance.

On the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting, the British Defence Secretary will meet with his counterparts from 13 NATO member countries and Sweden to sign an agreement on two new multinational procurement initiatives focused on ammunition and missiles. It is informed that the UK-led initiatives are aimed at strengthening the military-industrial potential in the Euro-Atlantic region, rapid replenishment of reserves and continued support for Ukraine.

It is noted that the UK is also working with NATO members - Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States - to supply Ukraine with priority equipment for air defense. As part of this partnership, which Canada recently joined, hundreds of short and medium-range air defense missiles and systems have already been delivered to protect Ukrainian cities from russian bombing.

Shapps will also attend the Munich Security Conference and meet with international colleagues to discuss Euro-Atlantic security issues, including support for Ukraine.

"The UK is committed to standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes and has committed to provide GBP 2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024/25, an increase of GBP 200 million on the previous two years,” it was said.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the Munich Security Conference on February 17, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings on its sidelines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, representatives of the defense ministries of 15 countries signed an agreement in Brussels (Belgium) on their intention to create a new coalition of integrated air and missile defense.