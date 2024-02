Share:













Polish women who organized themselves into the Congress expressed great indignation and disagreement with the form of agricultural protests in Poland.

The relevant appeal was published by Polsko-Ukrainski portal gospodarczy.

"We condemn the scandalous slogans and symbols directed against Polish sovereignty, Polish democracy, the image of Poland on the international arena, Ukraine and the European Union," the statement reads.

They demand from the striking agrarians a responsible dialogue with the authorities, and from the authorities - a serious attitude to the statements of the agrarians, without deepening the tragic situation in which Ukraine is now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers turn on a sound similar to the howling of air-raid sirens when transport from Ukraine passes by. Protesters do this even when humanitarian cargoes are going.

On February 20, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car that was transiting to Germany.

On February 23, in Poland, rapeseed was spilled from freight cars of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, which was on its way from Ukraine to Germany.