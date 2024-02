Share:













Copied



In Poland, rapeseed was spilled from freight cars of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, which was on its way from Ukraine to Germany.

This is stated in the message of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another illegal interference in the operation of railway transport in the territory of the Republic of Poland. In the morning, unknown persons at the station Dorohusk opened the hatches of two grain trucks with a gauge of 1435 mm and dumped rapeseed destined for Germany. This cargo, like other agricultural products, was transiting through the territory of Poland. Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing a corresponding appeal about the incident to the law enforcement agencies of Poland," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car that was transiting to Germany.

On February 11, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, Polish protesters dumped grain from several Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border onto the road.