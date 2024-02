Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had heard a closed report on F-16 aircraft.

Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, talking about the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A separate closed report on everything related to F-16 aircraft. Quantity in the first batch, terms of receipt. Preparation of infrastructure and personnel. The calendar of further training of pilots, technicians and receipt of the next aircraft has been specified," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the American publication CNN, the first group of Ukrainian pilots undergoing F-16 training in Arizona will allegedly complete their training by the summer of this year.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted on the air of the national telethon that the transition of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to American multi-purpose F-16 fighters is taking place in an emergency manner.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine will have the right to strike targets on the territory of the russian federation with the help of the F-16.