Cabinet holds visiting session in Lviv on border unblocking, decides to open new checkpoint on border with Hu

The Cabinet of Ministers has held a visiting session in Lviv on the de-blockade of the border, decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are holding a visiting session of the Government. On the instructions of the President of Ukraine we work in the Lviv Region. Among the key issues is the border blockade situation. We are preparing clear steps and specific proposals. We plan to hold a pragmatic dialogue with the Polish side, and are ready for reasonable compromises," he said.

Shmyhal also said that at the same time Ukraine continues to expand logistics at other points. So, the government decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary Velyka Palad - Nagyhodos, which will work for passenger cars.

"This will help reduce queues and speed up border crossing for our citizens," the prime minister said.

He added that the work of another checkpoint on the border with Hungary - Luzhanka - Beregsurany - will be expanded, empty trucks will be able to enter it without weight restrictions, as well as passenger and truck vehicles with a maximum weight of up to 7.5 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border with Ukraine on February 24 to resolve the issue of blockade of Ukrainian grain.

After that, Tusk said that the Polish and Ukrainian governments would meet in Warsaw on March 28 to solve the problem of a border blockade.