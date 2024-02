Share:













Copied



Today, February 22, a series of explosions sounded near the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. The enemy's air defense worked, and the invaders used helicopters.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

"Mariupol. A series of explosions, somewhere northwest of the city. In the Kalmiuske District, we record the work of enemy air defense, the launch of at least three missiles. At the same time, rotorcraft passed towards Volnovakha," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of February 21, explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. It became known that there were no so-called blasts, but the occupiers were hurt.

It was also loud in the temporarily occupied Mariupol on February 19 - it was reported that a burning plane fell near the city and there were explosions.

After that, it became known that the Armed Forces destroyed two russian aircraft - a Su-24 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

In addition, partisans recorded that the russian occupiers moved hundreds of pieces of burned equipment from Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, to be disposed of in Mariupol.