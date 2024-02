Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian military continues to restrain the russian occupiers on the Mariinka axis. During the day of the attack, the enemy was repulsed near Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to published information, russian troops were attacking near the settlements of Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In this area of ​ ​ the front during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 31 attacks by russians who stormed with the support of aviation.

From mortars and artillery, the invaders fired on Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka.

In addition, air strikes by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka.

Recall that earlier today on the air of the national telethon, the spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Dmytro Lykhovii said that the Mariinka axis has become one of the "hottest points" on the entire front.

We also reported that OSINT analysts confirmed the russian takeover of the village of Pobieda, which is located a few kilometers southwest of the occupied Mariinka.