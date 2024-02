Share:













Copied



Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, has said that the Mariinka axis is one of the "hot" spots - only today, February 22, as of 6 p.m., the russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 31 times.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

The speaker stressed that there is no need to concentrate only on the Avdiivka axis, because there is at least one more "hot" spot.

"This is the one that is in our first place - it is the Mariinka axis. And, according to fresh data, today, over the day before 6 p.m. on the Mariinka axis alone in the vicinity of the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 31 times. This is an incomplete day - only before 6 p.m.," he said.

Lykhovii also noted that the Avdiivka axis is also "hot." For today before 6 p.m. - during the same time - the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of the villages of Orlivka, Sieiverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

He also stressed that from the entire operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group it is in the Donetsk Region, that is, on the Mariinka and Avdiivka axes that the full majority of air, artillery and kamikaze drone strikes fall.

"At the same time, the situation is dynamic. Both on the Avdiivka and Mariinka axes, our soldiers yesterday restored several positions. And it was on the Avdiivka axis that our military surrendered or were captured by more than a dozen Russian occupiers," Lykhovii informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers announced the alleged capture of Pobieda settlement in the Donetsk Region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on this information, and OSINT analysts marked the village as occupied by the russians.