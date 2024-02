Russians announce capture of Pobieda in Donetsk Region, OSINT analysts confirm this. AFU did not comment on th

The russian occupiers announced the alleged capture of Pobieda settlement in the Donetsk Region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on this information, and OSINT analysts marked the village as occupied by the russians.

This is evidenced by reports from the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation and several OSINT analysts.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation stated in its summary that russian troops allegedly established control over the settlement of Pobieda.

It is located approximately 3 kilometers southwest of Maryinka, the ruined remains of which were captured by the russians in late December 2023.

It should be noted that neither the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine nor other official representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine commented on this information in any way.

At the same time, the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState reported yesterday evening that the occupiers allegedly established control over Pobieda.

The OSINT blogger Kartohraf ZSU [Cartographer of AFU] also reported on the capture of the village of Pobieda by the russians. He published his own vision of the situation on this part of the front in his closed Telegram channel.

On the morning of February 22, TSN special correspondent Yuliya Kyriyenko wrote about the difficult situation on this part of the front.

According to her, on February 21, russian troops allegedly practically captured the village of Pobieda. The loss of this settlement, according to Kyriyenko, is a loss of tactical advantage on this part of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a few days ago, OSINT analysts announced the alleged successes of the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Robotyne, which was liberated in the summer of 2023 during the counteroffensive in the south.

We will remind you that earlier OSINT bloggers discovered the location of the russian helicopter base, which they built in a resort village on the Arabatska Spit.