The Dutch Ministry of Defense is preparing to send six additional F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced this on X on Monday, February 5.

"The Ministry of Defense will prepare another 6 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine. Thus, the total number of fighters will grow to 24. Air superiority is essential to countering Russian aggression," Ollongren wrote.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense noted that the fighters were to be acquired by Draken International, but the deal did not take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expects that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

On January 22, it became known that Ukrainian pilots have already begun joint flights with instructors.

On January 29, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, said that the F-16 aircraft would help Ukraine with the interception of cruise missiles and drones.