President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss conscript military personnel into the reserve.

This is stated in the bill 11035, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, conscripts whose term of service has expired during martial law and whose military service has been extended beyond the established terms are dismissed from military service to the reserve within the terms determined by the Presidential Decree.

The explanatory note states that the implementation of the bill will provide an opportunity to dismiss to the reserve servicemen who have served the established terms of fixed-term military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus believes that the basic military service proposed in the bill on mobilization is practically no different in its essence from conscript military service.

On December 26, 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with a request to dismiss conscripts, as they are no longer needed.