The High Anti-Corruption Court postponed the hearing of the preventive measure against the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, to Friday, February 23.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

"Friday, 1:00 p.m.," the court said.

At the meeting on February 21, the court could not choose a preventive measure for Pashynskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, and to determine UAH 300 million as an alternative.

The Defense Industry Association called to prevent the removal of Pashynskyi from the coordination of defense industry enterprises.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for businessman Serhii Tyshchenko in the form of detention. Tyshchenko is involved in the case of the theft of Serhii Kurchenko's oil products, which were subject to nationalization.

NABU, SACPO and SSU suspect the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated oil products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.