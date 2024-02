Ex-MP Chornovol asks NABU to interrogate her at front in Pashynskyi case, although at that moment she was in h

Share:













Copied



Former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Tetiana Chornovol, suggested that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) interrogate her at the front line in the case of the theft of "Serhii Kurchenko’s fuel" and accusations against Serhii Pashynskyi, although she was in his office on Lypska Street at the time.

This was said by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) prosecutor in court during the choosing of preventive measure for Pashynskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Pashynskyi is talking to Chornovol. It is at this time that she is summoned to NABU for questioning as a witness in the Kurchenko fuel case. She says: "Come to me, I will show you a lot of things, I will give you all the evidence at the front line, come to me on the front line. After that, Pashynskyi asks her who she was talking to. She says that she spoke with a NABU detective," the prosecutor told the results of the hearing.

The prosecutor brought up a dialogue between Pashynskyi and Chornovol.

Pashynskyi:

- Whom are you talked to?

Chornovol:

- NABU. Fuel, I was invited as a witness.

Pashynskyi:

- This is against me.

Chornovol:

- Why do you think I got so angry?

Later, in the course of this conversation, Pashynskyi calls another NABU detective and says: "Tetiana Chornovol just called me from the front, distorts all the circumstances, and later a post appears that NABU detective Hrushanskyi calls Chornovol to the NABU and he was offered to come to her at the front."

"Although she was then in Pashynskyi's office on Lypska," the SACPO prosecutor emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, and to determine UAH 300 million as an alternative.

NABU, SACPO and SSU suspect the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated oil products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.