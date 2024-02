Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy partially changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This is stated in decree No. 83 of February 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he approved in the personal composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff:

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatolii Barhylevych,

the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk.

At the same time, Zelenskyy removed Maksym Myrhorodskyi from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who was dismissed from the post of commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also made a number of decisions on updating the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, he appointed Barhylevych as the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Serhii Shaptala, Pavliuk as the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Syrskyi, and Ihor Skybiuk as the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Myrhorodskyi.