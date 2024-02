Share:













Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk has become the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He was appointed to replace Oleksandr Syrskyi, who, in turn, became the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU.

The corresponding Decree 69 appeared on the website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, February 11.

"To appoint Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk as the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU," the text of the document says.

He was born on August 20, 1970, in the city of Zviahel (formerly known as Novohrad-Volynskyi before 2022), Zhytomyr Region.

He graduated from the Kharkiv Guards Higher Tank Command School (1991), Ivan Cherniakhovskyi National University of Defense of Ukraine (2004 – operational-tactical level, 2016 – operational-strategic level).

In 2010-2015, he was the commander of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Yavoriv, Lviv Region). Since March 2014, he has been involved in repelling the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine. Under his command, the brigade participated in the battles for the liberation of Sloviyansk, Krasny Lyman, Kramatorsk, Lysychansk, and other cities of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

In March 2017, he became the commander of the troops of the West Operational Command of the Ground Forces of the AFU. In the summer of 2020, he was appointed head of training of the Ground Forces Command of the AFU.

On February 14, 2023, he was appointed the first deputy minister of defense of Ukraine.

On March 6, 2023, Zelenskyy introduced him to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.