Occupiers conducting filtration at entrance to Luhansk and looking for men

Before entering occupied Luhansk, the russians set up roadblocks where men of draft age are checked.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

"At the checkpoints at the entrance to Luhansk, car queues form every day. To get into the city, you need to pass an inspection and get a special permit. Men are carefully searched, certain lists are drawn up," he wrote.

Lysohor believes that this is how the russians are preparing for the next wave of mobilization, which may begin in a month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders failed the mobilization plan in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In Moscow, they plan to change the leadership of the military commissariats of the peninsula to russian tourers, because local people are suspected of sabotage.

In the temporarily occupied city of Khrustalne (Luhansk Region), the russian invaders planned to take minors into their army.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the russian invaders start the work of the russian special training center Voin [Warrior], where teenagers are prepared for future mobilization.