Russians fail mobilization plan in occupied Crimea, they want to carry out "purge" in military enlistment offices

The russian invaders failed a plan to mobilize in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Moscow plans to change the leadership of the military enlistment offices of the peninsula to russians, because they suspect local ones of sabotage.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"The invaders failed a plan to mobilize on the temporarily captured peninsula of Crimea," the report said.

It is noted that residents of the temporarily captured Crimea leave the peninsula, fleeing from mobilization. The military enlistment offices have already informed the leadership that the plan for the forced recruitment of local residents to the troops of the invaders will not be fulfilled.

"In this regard, moscow plans to change the leadership of the military enlistment offices to russians and "clean the ranks," because they suspect local workers of sabotage," the agency informs.

The National Resistance Center reminds that mobilizing residents of the occupied territories to war against the homeland is an international crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied city of Khrustalne (Luhansk Region), russian invaders planned to take minors to their army.

Meanwhile, the russians transfer a large number of personnel and equipment to the airfield in Dzhankoi of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, the enemy is actively working to strengthen the city.